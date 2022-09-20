El Sarape owners sell restaurant to new ownership

After almost 20 years, Tara and Edgar Perez have sold their business, Mexican restaurant El Sarape, to new ownership.

The couple sold the restaurant on Sept. 12 and it began operating under the new ownership on Sept. 13. They sold the restaurant to another family who Tara Perez said they have been working with for the past few months to prepare for the transition.

Perez said she and her family have many fond memories of the restaurant, and it was a “hard decision” to let it go.

“El Sarape’s been there 20 years this year,” Perez said. “(When) we opened it, I was actually pregnant with my second daughter. So all our kids were born into the restaurant business.”

Perez said she and her husband decided to sell the restaurant due to the high demand of time and work it required; Edgar was typically at El Sarape seven days a week. While they love the restaurant, Perez said they decided it was time to sell it so they could have a break.

“My husband and I, we just work and work and work, and we were there all the time,” she said.

Local customers

El Sarape has had many loyal, longtime customers and Perez has watched families grow up in her restaurant over the last two decades. Perez said she loved seeing kids grow up and bring their own children to the restaurant years later. El Sarape’s longtime employees and customers felt like family to Perez, she said.

“There’s probably a good handful, for sure, that come in weekly, that are from day one of (the Perez’s first restaurant) La Hacienda,” she said. “Celebrating their birthdays, their anniversaries, you know, to me, those are all special … you feel like you’re part of the family; you see them more than you see your own family.”

The Perez family especially felt the love from their customers at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, when El Sarape was only open for takeout orders.

“Whether it was the customers that were really our regulars, or if it was factories that were trying to support local businesses, it was honestly one of the best feelings that, wow, this is how much support we get from the Kenosha people,” Perez said.

The Perezes made sure their employees had the option to keep their jobs after ownership changed. Perez said they have two staff members who have worked at El Sarape for 17 and 15 years, respectively. Many of the Perez children’s friends worked at the restaurant and would come back to work during school breaks, which Perez said she greatly appreciated.

“I’m grateful for those kids. I’ve known a lot of them since kindergarten,” she said.

After El Sarape

Currently, the Perezes do not have concrete plans for what they want to do now that El Sarape is under new ownership. Perez said she and her husband are too young to retire, but they want to spend a few months relaxing and being with family. Especially with two of their three kids in college in Milwaukee, having time available to see family means a lot to Tara and Edgar.

“We’ll be able to meet them for a dinner during the week. We’ll be able to go to all my daughter’s soccer games. We don’t have the excuse where we’ll be missing out on something because of work,” Perez said.

Tara and Edgar are excited to be available for things like Friday night football and other weekend events, which they haven’t been able to do very often due to the demands of running a restaurant. Perez said they are simply looking forward to having free time to enjoy the little things.

“Sometimes, it’s not the big things. It’s the little things that we always want to enjoy,” Perez said.