Elaine: extremely timid with people. Loves other cats. Needs an experienced cat person that understands she may never be a... View on PetFinder
Elaine
Elaine: extremely timid with people. Loves other cats. Needs an experienced cat person that understands she may never be a... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Kenosha Police Department identified the man, who was killed Friday night after attempting to break into a home on the 6900 block of 64th …
UPDATED: WATCH NOW: Kenosha Police continue to investigate death of man who reportedly broke into home, assaulted homeowner
The Kenosha Police Department is continuing to investigate a man’s death which occurred Friday evening during an apparent break-in and assault.
A 41-year-old Kenosha man is facing numerous felony charges for allegedly maintaining a drug trafficking place and delivering cocaine.
Kenosha Police will not be referring criminal charges in a case in which a property owner killed an intruder during an attack at a home in the…
With September already half over, Halloween is quickly approaching. Before we know it, it will be time for Kenosha County’s little ones to bre…
WATCH NOW: One person suffers multiple gunshot wounds following shooting at Kenosha mobile home park
One person suffered multiple gunshot wounds following a shooting in the 9000 block of Sheridan Road early Sunday, according to law enforcement…
UPDATE: WATCH NOW: Two dead, two others hospitalized following mass shooting at Roosevelt Road and 23rd Avenue early Sunday
Two people are dead and two others were transported to a local hospital following a mass shooting that occurred at Roosevelt Road and 23rd Ave…
The pastor of Agape Love Christian Ministries, Inc., 5900 7th Ave., has been charged with one count of repeated sexual assault of a child and …
“If I had a $1,000 for every architect that has reached out to look at the property, I would probably have $30-40K by now,” the realtor said.
The Kenosha City Council criticized Froedtert South’s plans to move its Downtown emergency department to a facility in Pleasant Prairie at the…