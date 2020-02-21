ELCA's new Facebook venture called 'Outreach Advocates'

Nicole Kriedeman and Jamie Werve have started a new Facebook group for the ELCA Outreach Center called “Outreach Advocates."

This page is designed to give our volunteers and donors a place to connect, ask questions and explore ways to help our community.

Nicole has been volunteering for years. Awhile back, she was inspired by a video that Danielle Nixon (assistant director) posted to Facebook about being homeless and female, and the unique challenges that these women face. In response to this, Nicole now assembles “Period Packs” from items that are donated by her friends. She brings them to the center, ready to go for any woman in need. Many of Nicole’s friends have donated (and continue to donate) to this wonderful project.

Jamie is one of them. Jamie was curious about what else the Outreach Center does and she came for a tour of our facilities. From this tour, inspiration hit Jamie and she created the Facebook page. It is connected to our main Facebook page where you can see what is happening at the Outreach Center. (Also see our website: elcaoutreachcenter.org)

We are frequently told, “Wow, I didn’t know you (The Outreach Center) were here.” This is always a surprise to those of us who have been here for years.