ELCA's new Facebook venture called 'Outreach Advocates'

Nicole Kriedeman and Jamie Werve have started a new Facebook group for the ELCA Outreach Center called “Outreach Advocates."
This page is designed to give our volunteers and donors a place to connect, ask questions and explore ways to help our community.
Nicole has been volunteering for years. Awhile back, she was inspired by a video that Danielle Nixon (assistant director) posted to Facebook about being homeless and female, and the unique challenges that these women face. In response to this, Nicole now assembles “Period Packs” from items that are donated by her friends. She brings them to the center, ready to go for any woman in need. Many of Nicole’s friends have donated (and continue to donate) to this wonderful project.
Jamie is one of them. Jamie was curious about what else the Outreach Center does and she came for a tour of our facilities. From this tour, inspiration hit Jamie and she created the Facebook page. It is connected to our main Facebook page where you can see what is happening at the Outreach Center. (Also see our website: elcaoutreachcenter.org)
We are frequently told, “Wow, I didn’t know you (The Outreach Center) were here.” This is always a surprise to those of us who have been here for years.
The ELCA Outreach Center, formerly the ELCA Urban Outreach Center, is a local non-profit whose mission is “to share God’s love by addressing the needs of children, youth and adults through programs and services that encourage them to become self-sufficient, caring and participating members of the community.”
We have many donors and volunteers in the community, but we are always happy to have more! It is our hope that this new Facebook group is a way to reach even more people. It is a way to answer the question, “What can I do?”
When Jamie came for her tour, she commented, “I just never knew you guys existed, which makes me think a lot of other people probably don’t either.”
Jamie, like a lot of our donors, is pleased that everything we do is free to our community members. This includes our clothing and personal care items, as well as programs like GED.
The Facebook page brings in a generation of volunteers who may not have been previously engaged and it offers them creative ways to donate their time and resources.
We will be getting together to fill “Blessings Bags” with items that are currently being donated to the Outreach Center and to Jamie. Please go to our Facebook page or give us a call for more information.
We are excited for this new energy! We are always exploring new ideas and ways to serve our community and to connect people who want to give a hand to their neighbors who need help.
Mary Zorn is with the ELCA Urban Outreach Center, 6218 26th Ave, Kenosha.
