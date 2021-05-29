Ellen May Giles

May 19, 1934 - May 19, 2021

RAPID CITY, SD - Ellen May Giles, 87, of Rapid City, SD, died on her birthday, May 19, 2021, surrounded by her family.

Born in Arbor Vitae, WI on May 19, 1934 to Byron and Irene (Lambie) Wallace.

Ellen came to Kenosha after high school to attend Kenosha Vocational School of Nursing. She worked at many institutions including Kenosha Memorial Hospital before settling at Brookside Nursing Home, where she worked many years before her retirement.

On February 28, 1958, in Elmhurst, IL,she married the love of her life, John T. Giles Jr.

At one time Ellen was on as many as 4 bowling leagues and she also sang with Sweet Adelines. She enjoyed doing crafts and won many ribbons, for her cross stitch pictures, at the county fair. She loved cheering on the Packers, Brewers, Badgers and always had to watch ice skating. Her happiest times were spent with her grandchildren whether it was at their games or visiting at home, and she always had a "candy fix" for them.

For a brief time her and her husband owned a motel in Danville, KY. Ellen was an amazing cook and baker. Family get togethers and holidays were always special and busy.