EMCO to hold 21st annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony

EMCO Chemical Distributors will host 9/11 remembrance ceremonies at its locations in Pleasant Prairie, North Chicago and Columbia, Ill., Sept. 9 and Sept. 12 in honor of the 21st anniversary of the September 11th attacks on the twin towers in New York.
The ceremony Sept. 9 will be held in Columbia, Ill., and the ceremonies in North Chicago and Pleasant Prairie will be held Sept. 12 in the afternoon.
"It was such a significant happening that changed our lives and the way we live," said Edward Polen, the owner and president of EMCO.
During the ceremony, the facilities are closed down and the employees gather in the parking lot, along with local first responders. Patriotic songs are played and, in the past, Polen said he has been able to get a naval jet fly-over for the ceremony.
This year, there will be a jet fly-over at the Pleasant Prairie and North Chicago ceremony, and there will be parachuters carrying down an American flag at the North Chicago and Columbia ceremonies.
"it's something that you don't ever want to have happen again" Polen said. "And I just feel it's important to remember that day."
