Emergency repair to close Highway L in Somers Tuesday

A portion of Highway L (18th Street) in Somers will be closed Tuesday for an emergency pavement repair.

This closure, planned from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., will include a stretch of Highway L between Highway EA (72nd Avenue) and Highway 31 (Green Bay Road). Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and use Highway S (38th Street) or Highway E (12th Street) as an east-west alternate.

Crews plan to repair asphalt at the Union Pacific Railroad crossing that was recently rebuilt by the railroad — work completed after a significant delay.

Reconstruction of the crossing was completed in late October after Kenosha County filed a complaint with the state Commissioner of Railroads alerting the Commissioner the railroad failed to complete the project by a Sept. 1 deadline.

Lane closures on Hwy. K

The Kenosha County Highway Department this week also announced occasional lane closures beginning this week on Highway K (60th Street) west of Indian Trail High School, between the school and 94th Court.

The lane closures will are needed to accommodate utility work in anticipation of a Highway K reconstruction project to begin in spring 2022.