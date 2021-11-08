 Skip to main content
Emergency repair to close Highway L in Somers Tuesday
Emergency repair to close Highway L in Somers Tuesday

A portion of Highway L (18th Street) in Somers will be closed Tuesday for an emergency pavement repair.

This closure, planned from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., will include a stretch of Highway L between Highway EA (72nd Avenue) and Highway 31 (Green Bay Road). Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and use Highway S (38th Street) or Highway E (12th Street) as an east-west alternate.

Crews plan to repair asphalt at the Union Pacific Railroad crossing that was recently rebuilt by the railroad — work completed after a significant delay.

Reconstruction of the crossing was completed in late October after Kenosha County filed a complaint with the state Commissioner of Railroads alerting the Commissioner the railroad failed to complete the project by a Sept. 1 deadline.

Lane closures on Hwy. K

The Kenosha County Highway Department this week also announced occasional lane closures beginning this week on Highway K (60th Street) west of Indian Trail High School, between the school and 94th Court.

There is a flurry of activity underway at three different commercial sites in an around the intersection of Highways 31 and S In Somers.

Each of the projects is part of the Somers Market Square development, which is anchored by Walmart and Sam's Club, located at the southwest corner of Highway 31 (Green Bay Road) and Highway S (38th Street).

The lane closures will are needed to accommodate utility work in anticipation of a Highway K reconstruction project to begin in spring 2022.

Flagging operations will be in place during some of these lane closures, with traffic delays possible.

The periodic closures will begin this week, continuing into spring 2022.

