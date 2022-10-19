 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Emmanuel Odell Grant Jr.

Emmanuel Odell Grant Jr., 33, of Neenah, faces charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, operate/go armed with firearm while intoxicated, and possession of narcotic drugs.

