Endorsement letter: Backs LaVerne Jaros for supervisor

I am writing as a citizen of Kenosha County. The County Board is an intricate part of local government. It is imperative that we have people who have open minds. Political affiliations should not be a part of decision making nor political monies used for campaigning.

LaVerne Jaros has been a stellar example of the qualifications listed above. Her work ethic is impeccable. She has shown she is a true leader by example. She is an excellent candidate for the County Board. She will make decisions based on the facts and the necessities of Kenosha County. She will be a responsible level-headed person on this board and not an activist.