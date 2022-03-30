Endorsement letter: County Board needs LaVerne Jaros

I, Mark Wisnefski, as a former county supervisor and interim county executive, have firsthand experience working with LaVerne Jaros. She has a proven record of getting programs implemented through civil, thoughtful decision-making while being fiscally responsible.

As director of the Kenosha County Aging and Disability Resource Center, she has the experience and knowledge of working with different county departments and private entities to "get the job done."

The citizens of the 16th district need to elect LaVerne Jaros to ensure quality representation on the Kenosha County Board. Now more than ever we need compassionate and kind leader like her.

Kenosha County needs LaVerne Jaros on the Board as the supervisor in the 16th District.

Mark Wisnefski, Kenosha

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0