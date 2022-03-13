Endorsement letter: Dave Mau for District 8 Alderman

I recently began researching the alderman candidates running for 8th District, where I reside in the city. One of the things on the forefront of my mind has been public safety. In a Kenosha News article, candidate Dave Mau spoke out against the proposal to potentially eliminate tear gas as a police riot tool, and I agreed.

Since then, I had the pleasure of meeting Mr. Mau, who took the time to listen to my thoughts about Kenosha and our city government. After speaking to Dave, I know he cares a lot about Kenosha. He wants to improve our city, keep us safe and will spend our tax dollars wisely. Kenosha is in need of new leadership in this spring election and Mr. Mau has my vote.