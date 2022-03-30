Endorsement letter: Endorses LaVerne Jaros

I have known LaVerne Jaros for over 25 years as a contracted employee of Kenosha County. She is a highly respected state and county leader. This is evident by her work as a spokesperson for the elderly, the disabled and the Long-Term Care (LTC) healthcare workers.

She has effectively and efficiently made LTC government funded programs available to all citizens of Kenosha County through collaboration and cooperation. She is an intelligent and compassionate leader for those she serves.

LaVerne is also a visionary leader who listens intently to the needs of the Kenosha County citizens and finds fiscally responsible ways to meet those needs.

She will bring all these leadership abilities to the Kenosha County Board and will be a great hard-working representative for 16th District.

Vote on April 5th for LaVerne Jaros for Kenosha County Supervisor, 16th District.

Barbara Wisnefski

