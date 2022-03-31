Endorsement letter: John Poole a proven leader

I have had the privilege of knowing John Poole for more than 12 years. I have seen him give both his time and resources to our community.

In times of uncertainty, we need proven leaders with fortitude to help navigate any potential downturns on the horizon.

When tough choices need to be made, John will look for the best solutions for keeping our community safe and prosperous.

John is an informed citizen and proven public servant who is willing to listen to all sides, and then follow through with what is best for our way of life.

Our community is very important. We need to focus on what unites us, turn off the national media noise, and concentrate on what truly makes a difference to us here at home.

Taxes are inevitable; but, John has worked to minimize our tax burdens through smart growth policies.

Such leadership helps create great schools, police services, Prosperous businesses, opportunities for employment, as well as churches, sharing centers, and direct connection with government and citizens.

John is always looking out for the best ways to spend our money and the best ways to save it. John is not afraid to stand alone if need be to find solutions for difficult problems. He wants our community to be safe and prosperous for all of us.

I ask for your support for a public servant that I consider to be a dedicated, and proven leader.

On April 5th, please consider giving John Poole your support for county supervisor, District 20.

Brian Filiatreault, Salem

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0