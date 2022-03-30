Endorsement letter: John Pools is the best choice

Steve Brown’s recent video and campaign information are very misleading. He is running against John Poole for District 20 county supervisor on one of the premises that “John Poole voted against law enforcement and veterans.” Nothing could be further from the truth.

Look at the whole picture -- John Poole voted against an entire county wide budget. The proposed budget was full of wasteful spending of our tax dollars, but Steve Brown would like you to believe that John Poole voted against police and veterans. To the contrary, John Poole is a Marine Corps veteran and comes from a family of police officers. He strongly supports our Vets and Police.

Steve Brown wants $19 million of our tax dollars to tear down part of Salem Grade School and rebuild. Have you seen where Salem Grade School ranks on education/student performance? The school ranks at an abysmal 253rd out of 423 comparable schools. It’s the reason my children have never attended there. His priority should be student performance.

Meanwhile, we are still on the hook for $39 million from the Westosha Central High School referendum for the next 20 years and Brown wants another $19 million? Salem taxpayers cannot afford Brown’s expensive taste. Where does he think this money will come from? We are already tapped out!

John Poole has already proven that he is the fiscally responsible choice. He is also the best choice against those who have an agenda to defund the police.

Julie Fragale, Salem

