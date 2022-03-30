Endorsement letter: Matoska-Mentink will work with everyone

As a union electrician from the former AMC/Chrysler for many years I put a lot of importance on union endorsements. I appreciate that my union talks to the candidates and researches their positions on a variety of issues.

Besides the county board supervisor and city alderman positions that are up for a vote in the upcoming election, we will be electing a new Kenosha County executive. This position is very important for Kenosha, and we have been fortunate to have County Executive Jim Kreuser who worked tirelessly to make Kenosha County a fine place for Kenosha workers to live.

I was pleased when Rebecca Matoska-Mentink announced her candidacy to run when Jim retires. Unlike her opponent, Rebecca will work with both Democrats and Republicans. Her work as Clerk of Courts has been recognized by judges, attorneys and others who value her creative approach to problem solving.

Rebecca's opponent is circulating a very dirty, misleading piece of campaign literature. There is no reason for us to believe Rebecca's opponent will represent working people if she is elected. Despite being the Republican with the most seniority in the state assembly she has accomplished very little.

Rebecca Matoska-Mentink will be a great County Executive. She is the kind of woman Kenosha County needs. I urge all of my friends to vote for a positive future for Kenosha and not for the candidate that is taking the campaign in the gutter. Vote for Rebecca Matoska-Mentink for Kenosha County Executive.

Michael Underhill, Paddock Lake

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0