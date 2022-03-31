Endorsement letter: Rebecca Stevens for School Board

I became acquainted with Rebecca Stevens in her position as Director of the AmeriCorps Senior Volunteer program through a local nonprofit. AmeriCorps includes a school-based mentoring program for which I had volunteered for several years. Her dedication to the growth, education and welfare of children is amazing. She has worked hard to grow the program and written grants to add other aspects to it. She is resolute in her support for the mentors and the mentees.
When one combines this enthusiasm for helping kids with her years of experience on the KUSD Board, her experience as a single parent raising both her natural and adopted children, and her effort to always balance the needs of the community - students, teachers, and taxpayers, the conclusion is obvious.
Re-electing Rebecca Stevens on the KUSD Board of Education will benefit the entire district.
Michael B. Thompson, Kenosha