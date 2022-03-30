Endorsement letter: Robinson, Roochnik, Stevens deserve your vote

As a retired KUSD teacher of 34 years, I am writing to encourage you to vote for KUSD School Board candidates Atifa Robinson, Sam Roochnik and Rebecca Stevens on April 5th.

For many years, I told my students that if they learned nothing else in my class, they needed to remember Grossman's Law: "For every complex problem, there are simple, easy-to-understand, WRONG answers!" This law, I believe, and people's tendency to embrace such, explains much of what has caused problems throughout history.

The opponents to above candidates seem to likewise embrace such "answers." They appear to be backed by a group that wishes to apply a national, politicized agenda to KUSD that has little to do with the intricacies of local concerns, and even less with the well-being of Kenosha's students. At least, that would seem to be evident from the group's behavior and actions at the two common school district meetings held last fall, where they displayed neither an understanding of district financing nor concern for the needs of the students and staff.

That is why I encourage you to vote for Robinson, Roochnik, and Stevens. Stevens and Robinson are veterans of the School Board and have already demonstrated their commitment to supporting quality programming for the students of Kenosha and the staff who work tirelessly to provide it. Mr. Roochnik, likewise, speaks intelligently to the need to support safe, equitable and effective schools.

They are focused on the needs of KUSD, not a national agenda.

Please give Atifa Robinson, Sam Roochnik, and Rebecca Stevens your vote on April 5th. They are deserving of your support.

Scott Farnsworth, Racine

