Endorsement letter: Stevens for KUSD School Board

I am writing in support of Rebecca Stevens for KUSD School Board, someone who I have seen tirelessly support teachers and advocate for families and students, especially those who have been traditionally underrepresented.

As a special education teacher, I called upon Rebecca on countless occasions for support advocating for students who were in need of additional services, and for families who asked for help accessing administrators. Rebecca was always willing to listen and help. She understands both the needs of our students and the challenges facing teachers.

Rebecca also been effective in the bigger picture, advocating for needed funding for special education and bringing together mentors and volunteers who have been invaluable in our schools.

Rebecca has the qualities we need on our board: She is empathetic, generous with her time, trustworthy, and able to offer positive, level-headed ideas. She has persevered through incredibly difficult years in KUSD, and we need her experience and dedication to face the challenges of the coming years.

I urge you to vote for Rebecca Stevens for KUSD School Board April 5.

Laura Marran, Kenosha

