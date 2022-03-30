Endorsement letter: Support Pleasant Prairie public safety referendum

On Tuesday, April 5th, Pleasant Prairie residents will be presented with a proposed Public Safety Referendum to approve a $1.6 million perpetual tax levy which would hire and retain four additional police officers and 12 additional fire and rescue staff to cover the growth the village as seen over time.

The Police Local 3785 indicated that over the past 10 years the village has grown nearly 16%, but the calls for fire and emergency rescue services have increased by 83%.The staffing of both the Fire Department and the Police Department certainly have not increased at the same pace, requiring the village to count on surrounding areas for the extra needed department help.

As a resident of Pleasant Prairie for more than 6 decades, I do not want to see the service offered every day by our Fire Department and Police Department to decline. With the growth in both residents and businesses, our current staffs cannot be asked to handle the call volume that is currently being seen in each department. Currently, there are 1.05 officers per square mile. This is the lowest percentage in the region. I am grateful for the men and women who are employed by our Fire and Police Departments.

Pleasant Prairie has been fortunate to have a lower tax base as compared to the City of Kenosha, and to maintain all that Pleasant Prairie offers, we need to continue to provide a safe and solid community. For that reason I strongly recommend that Pleasant Prairie residents approve the tax levy that will appear on the April 5th ballot.

Gina Madrigrano Friebus, Pleasant Prairie

