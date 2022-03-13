Endorsement letter: Supports Jaros for County Board

I support LaVerne Jaros, candidate for the Kenosha County Board of Supervisors in the 16th District.

Creativity, concern, conscientiousness and competence are qualities which LaVerne has consistently exhibited in her distinguished career with the Kenosha County Human Services Dept. She was the driving force behind the birth and development of the Aging & Disability Resource Center (ADRC) which ranks as one of the best in the state.

I say this based on my 20+ years of working with LaVerne as a human services colleague. I am confident her talents and temperament will prove to be valuable assets to the residents of the 16th District and the County Board of Supervisors as a whole. I urge you to vote for LaVerne this April 5th.

Ronald R. Frederick

Retired Director, Kenosha County Division of Disability Services

Former City of Kenosha Alderman

