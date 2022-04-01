Endorsement letter: Village public safety referendum will help save lives

Your voting "yes" for The Pleasant Prairie Public Safety Referendum is all about saving Lives! The average age of residents has increased as well as the population. Newer, better procedures require more time. Needed additional staff should be added by 2023.

The Fire and Rescue squads who answer our 911 calls have the state-of-the-art equipment and extraordinary training to competently care for patients until they reach the Emergency Departments at our hospitals.

Our police squads are cruising in the neighborhoods 24/7 wanting to answer every serious emergency call in just a few minutes. Police are usually the first to arrive in medical emergencies. Our officers are trained to begin urgent care if needed until a Rescue Squad arrives.

The men and women of the Rescue squads and the Police squads want you to have the best care that they can provide. Our total tax rates are among the lowest and Wisconsin State rules do not allow Pleasant Prairie to arbitrarily increase tax rates to increase emergency staff. They need your permission to increase our real estate taxes $3.50 per month per $100,000 of property value.

Please help provide enough Fire and Rescue and Police Officers for 2023 and beyond. Vote yes to the public service referendum on April 5th.

Howard Cooley, Pleasant Prairie

