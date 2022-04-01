Endorsement letter: Vote carefully in spring election

The position of Kenosha County Executive should be occupied by somebody who is loyal to Kenosha County. I've grown weary of the partisan self-serving nonsense that is obstructing anything from happening in our state and country. We don't need it here.

I urge Kenosha County voters to research the candidates and vote for someone who has a history of managing budgets and has stayed away from the partisan bickering that has infected our state.

I can't imagine why anybody would vote for somebody for County Executive who is closely associated with one of the most partisan legislators in our state. We need a County Executive who will be free to do what is best for Kenosha County and not answer to somebody from a different area, whether it be Madison, Milwaukee, or Mt. Pleasant.

We don't need four years of obstruction in Kenosha County. We don't need the kind of partisan bickering that has given us boondoggles like the FoxConn non-development. We need a candidate who has proven through their involvement that they care about the people they will represent. We need leadership to keep Kenosha County growing safely and smoothly.

if you care about Kenosha County, you will vote carefully in the spring election. Real qualifications matter.

Jo Ann Prybylski, Kenosha

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0