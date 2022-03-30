Endorsement letter: Vote Jaros

With great enthusiasm I heartily encourage the voters in District 16 to elect Laverne Jaros for County Board supervisor.

I know her well. My wife, Connie, was on the board of Kenosha Home Care Services when they hired Laverne as their director. It was her first job in Kenosha and she flourished, as did the organization, which eventually grew into KAFASI, Kenosha Area Family and Aging Services.

Eventually Laverne was hired as the Director of Aging and Disability Services throughout the County. We observed first-hand her career successes along with her commitment to family and this community.

Kenosha is lucky to have a Laverne Jaros. She has proven leadership, experience, enthusiasm, and intelligence. All of Kenosha County will benefit if Laverne Jaros is elected to the County Board.

Dr., James Ferwerda, MD, Kenosha

