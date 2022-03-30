Endorsement letter: Vote Rebecca Matoska-Mentink

Local Government is where everything gets done. We in Kenosha County have a monumental election on April 5th. Jim Kreuser is retiring as County Executive after a great run of success. We need to keep this success from plummeting.

I served 25 years on the County Board, retiring in 2020. I served as Chair of public works, was elected County Board Chair and Vice Chair, served on finance and every major committee. I know County Government.

We worked for years to be the place businesses wanted to be, quality of life improvements were made. Infrastructure was not ignored, and all of us have benefitted.

Samantha Kerkman is touting her 21 years in the impotent State Assembly as a big plus.

I would look at 21 years in any job and never achieving a leadership role as a big minus.

I would look at zero administrative experience when you are asking your neighbors to trust you with running a business with 1,100 employees and 1/4 billion dollar budget a big minus.

I would look at never working as an adult in the private sector a non starter.

Understanding a budget is huge. Samantha Kerkman in her lone debate stated she had been looking at the County Budget and found a $1 million elevator purchase. She said she would take a hard look at such waste.

It took me 4 minutes to find the elevator is actually 78K of a much larger project.

Please keep Kenosha County moving forward. Vote Rebecca Matoska-Mentink. Rebecca has run the Circuit Courts since 2007. A multi million dollar budget, and has a long successful resume in the private sector.

Dennis Elverman, Genoa City

