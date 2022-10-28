Endorsement letter: Zach Rodriguez gets her vote

Rebecca Matoska-Mentink is running again for her position as Clerk of Courts, but her obsession with who pays property taxes in Kenosha County is odd at best, offensive and dangerous at worst. Her campaign issues materials insinuate that citizens who don’t pay property taxes should not be allowed to run for office. So renters can’t run for office? What about voting? Should we be barred from that too? She even proudly crows on her website that she pays property taxes like it’s a qualification for office. News flash Rebecca, renters aren’t second class citizens.
Zach Rodriguez gets my vote. I’ve met him and he’s authentic, very knowledgeable about the court system, and concerned about all the same things I was. He also pointed out other issues Matoska-Mentink has failed to address that I didn’t even know about, like the backlog of payments owed to Kenosha County. She’s left potentially millions of dollars on the table and isn’t doing anything about it.
Zach has great ideas that will really make a difference.
Kendra Jones, Kenosha