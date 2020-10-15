 Skip to main content
Enrollment for the 2020-2021 4-H year is now open
FAIR PROJECT

Caleb Fleege, age 10, shows one of the chickens he raised for his poultry project this year in 4H. He has raised these young roosters from day-old chicks and has hatched some of his own eggs this spring as well. This is his second year in the 4H poultry project and after learning the ropes last year he is really looking forward to showing his birds this year.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Kenosha County 4-H is gearing up for another year of fun, friends, and learning.

4-H clubs across the county are now enrolling new members for the 2020-21 4-H program year. Youth in kindergarten through one year out of high school can join 4-H.

4-H empowers young people with the skills to lead for a lifetime. It is a research-based experience that includes adult mentors, hands-on projects, and meaningful leadership opportunities.

Based on their interests, youth develop their own pathway in 4-H. They select from a broad menu of local, state, and national 4-H projects and programs. There are hands-on, learn-by-doing, opportunities for everyone.

In 4-H, youth develop and practice valuable skills, such as decision-making, critical thinking, record keeping, cooperation, goal setting, problem solving, communication, and leadership.

Adult volunteers provide caring and supportive mentoring to 4-H youth. Adult volunteers are always needed in the over 70 different project areas, such as visual arts, fishing, and robotics, but also in a more general capacity for roles such as chaperones and leadership development. A person does not have to be a parent of a 4-H member to be a volunteer.

For more information on how to join Kenosha County 4-H as a youth member or adult volunteer, or to sign up to attend one of our upcoming information sessions, go online to kenosha.extension.wisc.edu/youth/4-h. Or contact Extension Kenosha County at 262- 857-1945.

