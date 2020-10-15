Enrollment for the 2020-2021 4-H year is now open

Kenosha County 4-H is gearing up for another year of fun, friends, and learning.

4-H clubs across the county are now enrolling new members for the 2020-21 4-H program year. Youth in kindergarten through one year out of high school can join 4-H.

4-H empowers young people with the skills to lead for a lifetime. It is a research-based experience that includes adult mentors, hands-on projects, and meaningful leadership opportunities.

Based on their interests, youth develop their own pathway in 4-H. They select from a broad menu of local, state, and national 4-H projects and programs. There are hands-on, learn-by-doing, opportunities for everyone.

In 4-H, youth develop and practice valuable skills, such as decision-making, critical thinking, record keeping, cooperation, goal setting, problem solving, communication, and leadership.

Adult volunteers provide caring and supportive mentoring to 4-H youth. Adult volunteers are always needed in the over 70 different project areas, such as visual arts, fishing, and robotics, but also in a more general capacity for roles such as chaperones and leadership development. A person does not have to be a parent of a 4-H member to be a volunteer.

For more information on how to join Kenosha County 4-H as a youth member or adult volunteer, or to sign up to attend one of our upcoming information sessions, go online to kenosha.extension.wisc.edu/youth/4-h. Or contact Extension Kenosha County at 262- 857-1945.

