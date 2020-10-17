ENTERTAINMENT BRIEFS

Rhonda Fleming, 40's and 50's star, dies
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actress Rhonda Fleming, the fiery redhead who appeared with Burt Lancaster, Kirk Douglas, Charlton Heston, Ronald Reagan and other film stars of the 1940s and 1950s, has died. She was 97.
Fleming’s assistant Carla Sapon told The New York Times that Fleming died Wednesday in Santa Monica, California.
From her first film in color, “A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Court ” (1949) with Bing Crosby, Fleming became immensely popular with producers because of her vivid hues. It was an attraction she would later regret.
Before Reagan entered politics, the actress co-starred with him in “Hong Kong,” “Tropic Zone,” “The Last Outpost” and “Tennessee’s Partner.”
“He surprised everyone because he never looked in a mirror,” she once said of Reagan. “How many actors can you say that about?”
Fleming possessed a fine singing voice, and later in her career sang onstage in Las Vegas and in a touring act.
Arrest made in actor's shooting death
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police announced Friday that they have made an arrest in the shooting death of actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd.
Homicide detectives on Wednesday obtained an warrant for the arrest of 30-year-old Antonio Demetrice Rhynes on a felony murder charge based on evidence and tips from the public, and officers arrested him early Friday morning, Officer Steve Avery said in an email.
Rhynes will be taken to the Fulton County jail once he's processed, Avery said. It wasn't immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could comment on his arrest.
Best known for his roles in Spike Lee films, Byrd was found dead around 1:45 a.m. on Oct. 3 near his home in southwest Atlanta. He had been shot multiple times in the back. A $10,000 reward had been offered for information leading to an arrest.
Byrd acted in films including “Clockers,” “Chi-Raq,” “Bamboozled,” “He Got Game” and “Da Sweet Blood of Jesus.” Also a stage actor, Byrd was nominated in 2003 for a Tony award for his performance in the Broadway revival of “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” co-starring Whoopi Goldberg and Charles S. Dutton.
Tyler Perry pushes voting campaign
MIAMI HERALD
MIAMI — As Election Day comes closer and more initiatives are popping up to get as many voters to the polls as possible, Tyler Perry is throwing his hat in the ring with a new campaign that is aiming to get hundreds of thousands of Black Florida residents voting.
Tyler Perry and the Equal Ground Education Fund have teamed up to launch "Souls to the Polls", a socially distanced voting campaign that aims to educate and increase turnout of Black voters in Florida.
"A national pandemic, racial tensions, blatant disregard for Black bodies and a presidential election that can't be won without the votes of Black folks have shaped the way we connect with voters," said Jasmine Burney-Clark founder of the Equal Ground Education Fund.
Souls to the Polls will be an amalgamation of what the fund is calling "Park & Praise" events held in 25 counties across Florida, this includes Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. In the past, these events occurred in urban centers but has been expanded this year, according to the non-profit.
These events will be held during the final two weekends leading up to Election Day.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!