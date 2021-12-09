"A Christmas Story" on stage at Racine Theatre Guild

RACINE — After going more than a year without any main stage shows at the Racine Theatre Guild, Doug Instenes, the troupe's managing and artistic director, was worried.

"The board and I didn't know if the crowds would come back or not," he said.

After the opening weekend of “A Christmas Story,” however, he's feeling a lot better.

"We were almost sold out for the 2 p.m. Sunday show," he said. "So far, people have come back to the theater."

Instenes is directing the stage adaptation of the beloved 1983 Christmas movie, which beings its own set of challenges.

"There is a danger when you produce a well-loved show where many people can recite the lines from memory," he said. "People compare the actors and script.

"However, the play is slightly different than the movie in that we have both a grown up and younger Ralphie. As the older character, he narrates the story, watches the action play out — and even performs a few supporting roles."

The staging of the show is also different from watching the movie at home on a TV screen.

"Seeing a show at the RTG makes it unique," Instenes said, "as the production is performed on a thrust stage and the audience is very close to the action. So while people will fondly remember their favorite parts of the movie, they will also see a few new situations and characters."

"A Christmas Story" takes place in the early 1940s in northern Indiana, where young Ralphie Parker wants only one thing for Christmas: A Red Ryder Carbine Action 200-shot Range Model air rifle. (He persists even after being told by his mother, his teacher and even a Higbee's department store Santa Claus that "You'll shoot your eve out.")

The story remains so popular, Instenes said, because "a story of simpler times really highlights what is truly important. There is a line in the play after the dogs steal the Christmas turkey that sums it up: 'That Christmas, Peking duck stood in for turkey, and even so it was a good Christmas, because we had love; we had each other. And in the final accounting, that's what it's all about after all.' As we get older, I think many of us look back with fond memoires of our childhood when your biggest concern was what we are getting for Christmas."

The joy of performing

The cast features young actors in prominent roles, which Instenes looks at as a bonus.

"What do they say? 'Never work with kids or animals.' Well I have worked with both," he said, "and I really prefer the kids. All seven of the kids in the show are doing a wonderful job. The excitement, joy and energy they bring to rehearsal reminds the grownups why we do theater."

That joy of performing extends beyond what's happening on stage, he added.

"This is a big time commitment and not just for the kids, but for their families. In fact, we have a few parents working back stage. As a community theater, it is a joy to see families working together on a show. They get to share livelong memories."

With the production heading into its second weekend — and after rehearsing and performing under COVID-19 restrictions — Instenes is focusing on the warm, fuzzy feelings that abound.

"We felt a story about family was a perfect way to open the RTG following a long shutdown," he said. "This is a show about what is really important in life. We always say the RTG is a big family, a family that includes volunteers and patrons from different backgrounds. We just wanted to bring a little joy to our community as we all look forward to day when COVID will be a thing of the past.

"As with the characters in the play who look back at a Christmas long ago," he added, "we all will remember this Christmas as the COVID play we did 20 years ago. I doubt any of us will soon forget this experience."

