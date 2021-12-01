 Skip to main content
'A Cowboy Christmas' radio show at Civil War Museum

KENOSHA — RG Productions, a local radio theater troupe, jumps back into performances with "A Cowboy Christmas."

The free performance is 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, at the Civil War Museum, 5500 First Ave.

The performance features what show organizers call "a heartwarming afternoon of old-time radio and cowboy poetry for this holiday season."

The program is a re-creation of the Dec. 20, 1952, episode of the long-running TV Western series "Gunsmoke."

In this story, U.S. Marshal Matt Dillon finds himself stranded on the prairie, miles from Dodge City, and accepts the aid of a stranger. Along the way, the stranger learns the real meaning of Christmas.

The program also features "the sometimes humorous, always touching recitation of cowboy poetry for Christmas."

"It's been a long two years off the stage for us, and we are thrilled to be back re-creating those thrilling days of yesteryear when radio was king," said Producer Nita Hunter. "'Gunsmoke' was a much-beloved radio show starring Richard Conrad, which moved into TV with a long, 20-year run starring James Arness."

Costumed actors and authentic microphones, along with live music, and sound effects, are all part of the show. Before the radio play, actors will take to the stage to read Cowboy Christmas Poetry. 

Local actors performing are John McLaughlin (as Matt Dillon), Tony Lazalde, Jay Rattle, Amy-Louise Seyller, Mike Kishline, Jan Michalski and Ed Godula. The director is Doug Despin, with sound effects by Kandy Helson, music by Morgan Hunter and sound engineering by Rick Hagerty.

Dan Stika is the announcer.

