Anderson Arts Center hosting grand reopening

The Anderson Arts Center at Kemper Center will reopen Feb. 23 after a $4.3 million renovation project.

The arts center, “one of the hubs for art in southeastern Wisconsin,” will begin a new chapter when it reopens, said Rena Lee, the arts center’s new administrator.

The first official day for the “new” arts center starts with an opening reception from 1 to 4 p.m. on Feb. 23. The public is invited to view the exhibits — including “Artistic Expression from a Diverse Collection” by the League of Milwaukee Artists and “Renewal” by members of the Area Artists Group — and enjoy refreshments. Admission is free.

The arts center will also host an invitation-only event on Feb. 22 for city and county officials, Anderson Arts Center board members, artists, donors and members of the Anderson Family.

The 9,000-square-foot, 30-room Anderson Arts Center was built between 1929 and 1931 as a home for the Anderson family. In 1977, Janet Lance Anderson deeded her house to Kenosha County to be part of the Kemper Center park grounds. She continued to live in the house until her death in 1989, at the age of 96, and the home officially became a part of the Kemper Center in 1990.