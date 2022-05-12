Anderson Arts Center offers children's art programs

KENOSHA — The Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave., is hosting summer art camps for kids and teens, ages 5-17. Classes are taught by Anderson Arts Center staff members and local artists, including Joseph Marco, Shelbiee Arreguin, Geri Dougherty and Deb Fragale.

Upcycled Art, for ages 5-8 and 9-12, is offered Tuesdays and Wednesdays for three weeks, starting June 7. Each week, students will work with recyclable items to create works of art. Projects include planter boxes, lanterns and "gnome homes" for outside gardens. $60 for the three-week session (6 classes); $15 for drop-in students.

Paint the Town, for ages 13–17, is offered Thursdays and Fridays for three weeks, starting June 9. Students "will be exploring iconic local landmarks, special spots and parts of the city that are very much representative of Kenosha, in each of your own funky artistic ways." Class participants will depict these "evocative markers around our town and showcase the beauty of Kenosha" through art projects. $50 for the three-week session (6 classes); $10 for drop-in students.

Intro to Dance, for ages 5–8, offered Tuesdays and Thursdays for two weeks, starting June 14. Kids will learn basic dance steps and posture techniques. $50 for the two-week session (4 classes); $15 for drop-in students.

A Mind Full of Art, for ages 9-12 and 13-17, offered Thursdays and Fridays, starting June 9. Participants will practice mindfulness and art making. $60 for a three-week session (6 classes); $15 for drop-in students.

Young Actors Studio, for ages 9–12, offered Tuesdays and Thursdays for three weeks, starting July 12. Participants will learn the basics of acting through creative play, improvisational games and performance while using the mind, body and voice to convey and display an array of emotions. Students will learn to rehearse and perform with confidence in a supportive atmosphere. No prior experience is necessary, just a willingness to have fun and participate in class activities. $80 for a three-week session (6 classes). (No drop-in spots available.)

Art Inspired by the Artist, for ages 5–8, offered Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday for three weeks, starting July 12. Each week, the kids will make works of art inspired by an artist, including Picasso, Monet and the "puddle art" of Helen Frankenthaler. $60 for a three-week session (9 classes); $15 for drop-in students.

All supplies for each class are included in the registration cost. Pre-registration is required by May 31. Call 262-653-0481 to register or go online at kempercenter.com.

