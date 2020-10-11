Art up close: Museum, arts center hosting in-person exhibits

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

All that variety is a plus for visitors, she added.

“As a viewer, I like shows like this because people can find work they may not normally gravitate toward,” Bigalke said. “For example, I am a printmaker but get inspired by ceramics. It gives everyone a chance to connect with a piece — I may love the photo of the city and your favorite piece is the still life watercolor. We both walk away with art we connected to.”

As a juror for an open juried show, Bigalke looks “for technical skills and a dedication to conceptual development. Did the artist show a mastery of their chosen media? And could I tell they were invested in their chosen content? Focusing on these two questions keeps me open minded to work I may not be aesthetically drawn to. This is how I selected the overall exhibition.”

Once the juror (Bigalke) selected the pieces for the exhibit, curator Kathleen Laybourn got to work crafting the show’s layout.

“My job as juror was easier than the curator’s,” Bigalke said. “I could select work based on an artwork’s merits alone. If I thought a piece showed mastery in technique and conceptual development, I selected it for inclusion — with no regard for whether it worked as part of a larger whole. Kathy (Laybourn) had to try and make visual sense of the pieces I selected.