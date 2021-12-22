 Skip to main content
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Carpetland USA

'Artistree' open through Dec. 24

Artistree art items

Colorful pieces are seen in this year's "Artistree" show at Kenosha's Lemon Street Gallery. The show runs through Dec. 24.

 Rex Davenport, Kenosha News

KENOSHA — Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road, is hosting its annual “Artistree — The Giftable Art Show.”

The show runs through Dec. 24.

Each year, between 32 and 40 artists have their artwork for sale at this annual event, described by the gallery as “a one-of-a-kind giftable art show that features locally made items.”

"Artistree is a much-anticipated annual sale of original artwork that is perfect for gift giving," according to Lemon Street staffers. 

Juried art show

After the holidays, Lemon Street is hosting “Oh, So Appealing,” a juried art show, from Jan. 6 through 30. The opening reception is Jan. 8.

Entries are being sought for this show, juried by Trenton Baylor, a sculptor and an associate art professor for UW-Parkside’s art and design department.

The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

