 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

ArtMarket in Kenosha's Union Park on June 19

  • 0
ART MARKET UNION PARK

Kelly Witte, top left, was selling artwork at a 2019 ArtMarket in Kenosha's Union Park. The market opens its 2022 season on June 19.

 Brian Passino

KENOSHA — Starting on Sunday, June 19, the Kenosha ArtMarket will be back in the Union Park Arts District.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every third Sunday of the month (June through October), area artists will be selling their original art in Union Park, 4500 Seventh Ave.

The market features original fine art, jewelry, pottery and more. Acoustic music will be scheduled throughout the day, thanks to the Union Park Tavern.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Beth Dary, director of Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace, 4601 Sheridan Road, which helps organize and support the ArtMarket, said the gallery has "kind of adopted" Union Park, working over the years to make the space more welcoming for local artists and the ArtMarket.

“We really wanted to give artists of all calibers a way to sell original artwork,” Dary said of launching the ArtMarket.

In 2021, Dary said the number of vendors increased throughout the season, which runs through October.

People are also reading…

“We have been blown away by the response by the public. It has exceeded our expectations,” Dary said.

For more information, including about becoming a vendor or a volunteer, go to kenoshaartmarket.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Bradley Cooper reveals he was 'addicted to cocaine' in his 'lost' 20s

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert