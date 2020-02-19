"A Fox on the Fairway" farce opens at Racine Theatre Guild

Ken Ludwig’s “A Fox on the Fairway” — billed as”a farce golf and theater lovers alike will enjoy” — opens Friday night at the Racine Theatre Guild.

The show runs weekends through March 8.

The action takes place as two rival country clubs, Quail Valley and Crouching Squirrel, are competing head-to-head in the Annual Inter-club Golf Tournament.

With money, jobs and reputations on the line, madcap adventures ensue with slamming doors and over-the-top romantic shenanigans.

The show is described as “a hilarious tribute to the Marx Brothers where man’s eternal love affair with golf takes center stage.”

Directed by Douglas Instenes, the cast features John Strack as Binghman, Frank Russ as Dickie, Murphy Mason as Justin, Isabella Smetana as Louise, Shannon Thill as Pamela and Lori Russ as Muriel.

Note: Some adult humor may not be suitable for younger audience members.

Performances are 7:30 Friday and Saturday nights and 2 p.m. Sundays. There are also 2 p.m. Saturday matinees on Feb. 29 and March 7 and “value night” shows (with reduced admission prices) at 7 p.m. March 1 and March 5.