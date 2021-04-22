Artist Gary Warren Niebuhr: "Nailing Crap Together And Calling It Art"

When it comes to creating art, Gary Warren Niebuhr has one simple rule: Just do it!

Yes, he sounds likes a Nike commercial, but he knows what he’s talking about.

Niebuhr — a retired Milwaukee area librarian — never studied art formally in school but, since he retired, he’s become not only an artist but an artist with a solo show at Kenosha’s Anderson Arts Center.

“I find the world of art is divided into two camps,” he said during a phone interview Tuesday. “One camp goes into art to be defined as an artist and use that as an occupation. I have no advice for them.

“The second camp, where I am, asks ‘why can we not in our lives do the things that bring us joy?’ I didn’t know anything about creating art, but now I can’t stop. When Henri Matisse was ill and couldn’t paint anymore, he sat in bed and did collages by cutting up paper. My advice is to find the thing that’s fun and just do it. Don’t worry if it’s good or if it will sell.”

He adds with a laugh, “I don’t even worry about where I’m going to put all this crap! I store it in my basement.”