Artist Gary Warren Niebuhr: "Nailing Crap Together And Calling It Art"

When it comes to creating art, Gary Warren Niebuhr has one simple rule: Just do it!
Yes, he sounds likes a Nike commercial, but he knows what he’s talking about.
Niebuhr — a retired Milwaukee area librarian — never studied art formally in school but, since he retired, he’s become not only an artist but an artist with a solo show at Kenosha’s Anderson Arts Center.
“I find the world of art is divided into two camps,” he said during a phone interview Tuesday. “One camp goes into art to be defined as an artist and use that as an occupation. I have no advice for them.
“The second camp, where I am, asks ‘why can we not in our lives do the things that bring us joy?’ I didn’t know anything about creating art, but now I can’t stop. When Henri Matisse was ill and couldn’t paint anymore, he sat in bed and did collages by cutting up paper. My advice is to find the thing that’s fun and just do it. Don’t worry if it’s good or if it will sell.”
He adds with a laugh, “I don’t even worry about where I’m going to put all this crap! I store it in my basement.”
Niebuhr describes himself as “a found object, mixed media, collage and assemblage artist.” His solo show, on display through May 30 at Anderson, is called “Nailing Crap Together And Calling It Art.”
The bright pieces in the local show reflect his joy in creating them, and the show’s title reflects his love of storytelling.
“The most common question I get is ‘How do you get to that end product?’” he said. “I start with an object — I buy a lot of things at flea markets and estate sales, my favorite places to haunt — and I go into my basement, where I have all these found objects.
“Now I have this thing in my hand, and I need a structure ... maybe a box or a stand to place it on ... then the ‘magic thing’ happens. Somewhere in this process, it will hit me: Oh, I’m going to make this about the environment or whatever.”
Once he’s finished with a piece, he opens a file on his computer filled with titles he’s taken from poems (“I read a lot of poetry”) until he finds one that fits the artwork. That process often results in pieces with long titles such as “Her Idea of Going to Heaven Probably Did Include Some Wild Storms.”
“The titles are very important,” Niebuhr said. “I need to find in this huge file words that relate to this piece that I developed. The title ties it all together.”
Love of comedy
Niebuhr lists his mentor as Michael deMeng — he took a class from deMeng in 2007 that kickstarted his journey into art — along with the Marx Brothers.
He explains that he discovered the Marx Brothers’ classic comedies during college.
“I was a student at UWM, and they showed Marx Brothers films every Friday night,” he said. “I grew up in a family that didn’t go to movies, and it was like they were a secret that had been kept from me! I love comedy, cynicism and the way they challenge authority. Watching those films and the way they behave gives me permission to be ironic and courageous and not afraid to speak up.”
Niebuhr hopes his love of comedy shines through his artwork, even the serious pieces.
“Some of my pieces are dark,” he said, “but there’s a pun or a joke or irony even in my darkest pieces.”
Now that he’s exhibiting his work in shows like the one in Kenosha, Niebuhr “feels more comfortable saying ‘well, I guess I’m an artist.’ I’m very honored to be selected for a solo show. It’s amazing to me that all this is even happening, and I’m thrilled.”
When people view his art pieces, which can feature everything from a sardine can to doorknobs, “everyone sees different things,” Niebuhr said. “The most important thing is that they write their own story. It’s more empowering if they tell me what they see.”