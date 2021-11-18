'Artistree' show open at Lemon Street Gallery

KENOSHA — Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road, is hosting its annual “Artistree — The Giftable Art Show.”

The show runs through Dec. 24.

A reception, with free refreshments and artists on hand to meet the public, is 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11.

Each year, between 32 and 40 artists have their artwork for sale at this annual event, described by the gallery as "a one-of-a-kind giftable art show that features locally made items."

After the holidays, Lemon Street is hosting “Oh, So Appealing,” a juried art show, from Jan. 6 through 30. The opening reception is Jan. 8.

Entries are being sought for this show, juried by Trenton Baylor, a sculptor and an associate art professor for UW-Parkside's art and design department.

All artists age 18 and older who live in southeastern Wisconsin or northeastern Illinois are eligible to enter artwork. Artists may submit up to three items.

Entries must be original and have been completed in the past two years. No copies or reproductions will be accepted.

Entries must be dropped off at the gallery from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 17-19.

All mediums will be accepted for this show. Work must not exceed 3 feet, in any direction. All 2D pieces must be framed and ready to hang with a wire (no sawtooth). All 3D works must be freestanding or supported with a base.

The fee to enter is $30 (non-refundable) for up to three pieces. Also, an artist's statement, of up to 250 words, is required and will be displayed in the exhibit booklet.

Entry forms and fees will be done on the gallery's website, lemonstreetgallery.org.

Awards will be given: $250 for first place, $150 for second place, $100 for third place and a gift certificate for honorable mention.

For more details, call the gallery at 262-605-4745 or email shelbylemonstreet@gmail.com. The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.