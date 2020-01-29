Auditions set for 'Akeelah and the Bee,' Spotlight Concert

The Racine Theatre Guild is hosting open auditions for “Akeelah and the Bee” on Monday and Tuesday (Feb. 3-4A).

Auditions start at 7 p.m. at the Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave. in Racine.

The show focuses on the young girl Akeelah, who has a gift for spelling.

Roles are available for a large, diverse cast of men, women and children ages 10 and up.

Director Kara Ernst-Schalk will hold auditions in the Racine Theatre Guild lobby. No appointments are necessary. Auditions consist of a cold reading from the script and a movement portion.

Scripts may be checked out in advance from the box office with a $10 deposit, which will be refunded when the script is returned. The show will go into rehearsal in February and will be performed weekends, March 28 through April 5, along with daytime school outreach performances on March 31 and April 1, 2, 6, and 7. For more information, contact the box office at 262-633-4218.

Auditions for the final Signature Spotlight Concert of the season, “The Golden Age of Broadway,” are 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday (Feb. 5) at the Racine Theatre Guild.