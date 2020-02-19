Auditions time set for 'Mamma Mia!'

The Racine Theatre Guild will host open auditions for “Mamma Mia!” on Feb. 29 and March 1 at Holy Communion Lutheran Church, 2000 W. Sixth St. in Racine.

The musical is set on a Greek island paradise, where Sophie is getting ready to marry her fiance, Sky.

To make her wedding day perfect, Sophie only has one wish — that her father walks her down the aisle. The only problem? She doesn’t know who he is.

After discovering secrets from her mother’s past, Sophie invites three men who could all be her father to the wedding. Intertwined with ABBA’s timeless songs, the hit musical is a celebration of love, laughter, family and friendship.

The show requires a large cast and ensemble with roles for women and men ages 16 and older. Individuals of all ethnicities and levels of experience are encouraged to audition.

Those interested in auditioning must sign up for an hour time slot. Bring sheet music and sing a prepared song for the audition. An accompanist will be provided; tape recordings or unaccompanied singing are not permitted.

Also during the audition, participants will be shown choreography and perform a dance audition.