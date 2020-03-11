"Beauty and the Beast" opening March 13 at St. Joseph Catholic Academy

When Julie Seidl was selecting a show for the spring musical at St. Joseph Catholic Academy, she thought big.

Really big.

The musical, opening Friday night at the school, is “Beauty and the Beast,” based on the beloved Disney animated film.

A lot of high schools, she said, won’t consider doing the show because of its size.

“It’s a huge show,” she explained. “There are hundreds of costumes — elaborate costumes — and the sets are enormous.”

Luckily, she added, “we have a great team working on the show.”

Seidl actually started planning for the show a year ago, enlisting her aunt, Carole Bausano, to make costumes.

“She’s 80 years old, and she made all the lead character costumes,” Seidl said. “She loves doing it, but she hasn’t done this many costumes in a while. I gave her a lot of lead time, and I am helping her, too.”

Costumes for the show’s ensemble characters were also made by Bausano, for the Children’s Theatre Academy (which Seidl operates with Kristin Northern). “We borrowed those for this show,” Seidl said.