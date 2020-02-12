Briefs: Steampunk gathering, cartooning classes

Steampunk music group meeting Sunday

Paul Little, who operates the Steampunk General Store, is hosting a meeting from noon to 3:45 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 16) at the Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave., to start organizing “Led Beethoven: A Kenosha Steampunk Music Project.”

This project, he said, “is to help the community, raise steampunk awareness and get more music in our lives.”

The meeting is free to attend and is open to people from the area of all ages, children included.

He hosted a meeting on Jan. 18, too, but said the wintry weather dampened turnout that afternoon.

“We want to discuss ways of making music in a new manner,” Little said. “We are especially looking for music teachers who could help us in this endeavor. Please check out the steampunk General Store Facebook page for lots of details, especially on the event page. We are trying to do something for the children and adults of Kenosha and the community in general. We all need more music in our lives!”

Little added, “If you play a musical instrument, please bring it, including amplifiers and guitar pedals to experiment with instruments that are not usually electrified or changed but using pedals.”