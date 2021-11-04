Burlington Haylofters planning Christmas show in December

BURLINGTON — The Burlington Haylofters community theater group, which bills itself as "one of Wisconsin's oldest community theaters," is performing "A Good old Fashioned Redneck Country Christmas" in the historic Malt House Theater, 109 N. Main St., Burlington.

Performances are Friday-Sunday, Dec. 3-5 and 10-12. Shows are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays.

Pamela Schroeder is directing the musical, which was written by Kris Bauske.

The comedy asks the question: What if the three wise men weren’t really all that wise? What if they were just three ordinary guys, avoiding conflicts at home, who happened upon the greatest story ever told?

The story is set in modern day America, and the "wise men" are Bill, Dave and Jimmy.

Even though it’s Christmas Eve, and tradition dictates they should be home, drinking hot cocoa and singing carols, the men decide to high-tail it into the mountains for a little hunting and a lot of beer.