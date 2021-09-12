Carthage College developing Theater of Inclusion

Carroll uses the example of a political debate, contrasted with going to live theater.

“You don’t really change your mind about who you support after a debate,” she said. “You might wish ‘your’ candidate had done better or said something different, but you still support that person. With theater, though, we identify with the characters on stage and there’s a chance for people to wonder ‘am I the character who grows and changes — or am I the character who stays the same?’ Going to the theater with an open heart can lead to a change of heart.”

For Herschel, another way theater can be an agent of change is “by telling people’s stories that might be different. Remember, it was a big deal decades ago when Billy Crystal played a gay character on the sitcom ‘Soap.’”

“It’s important that people are seen and heard on stage,” he added, “especially if they didn’t have a chance to have their voices heard before. Theater should reflect the community.”

In the theater

As much as theater is about what’s happening up on the stage, it’s also a way to bring people together.