"Cinderella" streaming May 7-9 at UW-Parkside

Talkback session

The school is hosting a matinee at 10 a.m. Friday, with a Talkback at 12:30 p.m. The Talkback features Branch Woodman, an original Broadway cast member who played the role of Lord Pinkleton in the musical’s national tour. The panel also includes Swartz, Cappleman and UW-Parkside’s Javar La’Trail Parker.

“We’re looking forward to future theater students, high school classes and other groups coming to our Talkback to listen and ask questions of Branch (Woodman) and our panelists, as well as our theater arts students and members of the creative team,” Swartz said.

The Talkback will also feature two new faculty members joining UW-Parkside’s musical theater concentration, starting in the fall.

Parker, a new faculty member, began his professional acting career at the age of 17 and is a graduate of the nationally renowned Baldwin Wallace University Conservatory of Music Theatre program.

The other new faculty member is Cassie Okenka, who is also a Baldwin Wallace University graduate. Her teaching emphasizes “healthy foundational vocal production to meet the rigorous demands of a career in musical theater without sacrificing originality and character exploration.” She performed in the original Broadway companies of “School of Rock” and “Bonnie and Clyde” and traveled the country in the first national tour of “Wicked.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0