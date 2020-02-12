Coming theater: "Something Rotten," "Into the Woods"

Upcoming theater productions include:
“Something Rotten,” Feb. 21-23, 28-29 and March 1 at Bradford High School.
The musical comedy — with a book by John O’Farrell and Karey Kirkpatrick and music and lyrics by Karey and Wayne Kirkpatrick — is set in 1595. The story follows the Bottom brothers, Nick and Nigel, who struggle to find success in the theatrical world as they compete with the wild popularity of their contemporary, playwright William Shakespeare.
The show opened on Broadway in March of 2015 and was nominated for 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.
Holly Stanfield is directing the show, with choreographer Andrew Waters and stage manager Bryn Aehlich.
Note: This show is a pilot production for Music Theatre International and will compete to appear on the Main Stage of the International Thespian Festival. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $5 for students, $10 for senior citizens (55 and older) and $12 for adults. For tickets, to go www.kusd.edu. Tickets are also sold at the door.
“Into the Woods Jr.,” Feb. 21-23 at Wilmot High School.
This production by the Christian Youth Theater is the “junior” version of Stephen Sondheim’s and James Lapine’s “cockeyed fairytale.”
The Tony Award-winning musical features familiar characters, including Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack (and his beanstalk) and the Witch in a musical retelling of classic Brothers Grimm fables.
This musical fairy tale follows a baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the king’s festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a witch’s curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse. Performances are 7 p.m. Friday (Feb. 21), 2 and 6 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 22) and 2 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 23) at the high school in Wilmot. Tickets are $13-$15 in advance at www.cytchicago.org and $17 at the door.
“A Fox on the Fairway,” Feb. 21 through March 8 at the Racine Theatre Guild.
Ken Ludwig’s “A Fox on the Fairway” is a farce golf and theater lovers alike will enjoy.
Two rival country clubs, Quail Valley and Crouching Squirrel, are competing head-to-head in the Annual Inter-club Golf Tournament. With money, jobs and reputations on the line, madcap adventures ensue with slamming doors and over-the-top romantic shenanigans.
The show is described as “a hilarious tribute to the Marx Brothers where man’s eternal love affair with golf takes center stage.”
Note: Some adult humor may not be suitable for younger audience members. Tickets are $13-$18 and can be purchased online at www.racinetheatre.org or by calling 262-633-4218.