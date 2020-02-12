Coming theater: "Something Rotten," "Into the Woods"

This musical fairy tale follows a baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the king’s festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a witch’s curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse. Performances are 7 p.m. Friday (Feb. 21), 2 and 6 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 22) and 2 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 23) at the high school in Wilmot. Tickets are $13-$15 in advance at www.cytchicago.org and $17 at the door.