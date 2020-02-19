'Fighting for Home' opening at Carthage

This type of theater works, he said, “because people are natural storytellers; they can tell a story with a beginning, a middle and an end.”

And female veterans, he added, “definitely have a story to tell.”

“Fighting for Home” developed through interviews with nine women who are on active duty, are military veterans or, in one case, a member of the armed forces reserves.

McClendon talked with the women, along with Rebecca Hornung, a Carthage professor of social work.

“She was so helpful,” he said. “I like to think of myself as a liberal guy, but having someone who identifies as female working on this project could really help someone open up. Also, she’s smarter than me — she’s brilliant — and was involved in every interview.”

McClendon recorded all the interviews and, after transcribing them, he had 155 pages as the first draft of his script.

It’s now down to 54 pages for a running time of about two hours.

“We could have made three plays out of this material,” he said. “All the words are important, but we had to refine it and make sure every moment on stage counts.”

Working with actors