'Fighting for Home' opening at Carthage

The latest Carthage College theater production — “Fighting for Home: Stories of Women Who Serve” — is a very personal project for the writer and director.
The play was written by Carthage theater professor Martin McClendon and is directed by Marcella Kearns.
For McClendon, who started working on projects highlighting veterans’ issues five years ago, “Fighting for Home” is a continuation of that focus. He also co-founded Carthage’s annual Veteran Night of the Arts, which donates all proceeds to Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin, and created “Afghanistan/Wisconsin,” a drama for which “we interviewed 12 veterans and told their stories,” McClendon said. (For this project, nine female members of the armed forces were interviewed.)
Likewise, Kearns, an adjunct instructor of theater at Carthage, feels a close connection to these stories.
“I’m a child of the Air Force,” said Kearns, whose dad served in that armed forces branch. As such, “the veterans’ stories are really close to my heart.”
Verbatim theater
“Fighting for Home” is another “verbatim theater” project for McClendon.
“Instead of coming up with a story, like ‘The Odd Couple,’ this form of theater takes words that are already out in the world — in newscasts, in trial transcripts — and shapes them,” he said. “We edit the words, but we don’t add to them. We don’t change their language.”
This type of theater works, he said, “because people are natural storytellers; they can tell a story with a beginning, a middle and an end.”
And female veterans, he added, “definitely have a story to tell.”
“Fighting for Home” developed through interviews with nine women who are on active duty, are military veterans or, in one case, a member of the armed forces reserves.
McClendon talked with the women, along with Rebecca Hornung, a Carthage professor of social work.
“She was so helpful,” he said. “I like to think of myself as a liberal guy, but having someone who identifies as female working on this project could really help someone open up. Also, she’s smarter than me — she’s brilliant — and was involved in every interview.”
McClendon recorded all the interviews and, after transcribing them, he had 155 pages as the first draft of his script.
It’s now down to 54 pages for a running time of about two hours.
“We could have made three plays out of this material,” he said. “All the words are important, but we had to refine it and make sure every moment on stage counts.”
Working with actors
Kearns — a busy Milwaukee-based director and actor who is the associate artistic director of Milwaukee Chamber Theatre — credits the student cast members for helping shape the work.
“They are really keen listeners,” she said, “and really helped us figure out what these people are trying to tell us.”
On stage, the audience will hear stories from these female military members, and Kearns hopes the experience “will help foster a dialogue and a connection with the community.”
“Many of these women have been invisible,” she added, “and this subject begs for a continuing conversation. These types of projects can really illuminate the stories of women, especially younger women, and help them.”
McClendon and Kearns feel an intimate connection to these women’s stories, and they hope the audience members will, too.
To help create an intimate feel in the theater, the audience will be seated on stage with the nine actors.
“You become part of the conversation through proximity,” McClendon said. “It’s really exciting.”