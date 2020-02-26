"Fighting for Home" shares unknown stories of women in the military

Carthage College theater professor Martin McClendon has never been a woman serving in the military.
But he’s talked to plenty of them.
And he’s thrilled to be able to share their stories.
“A lot of these women feel like they’ve never been heard before,” he said, discussing the latest Carthage theater production — “Fighting for Home: Stories of Women Who Serve.”
McClendon wrote the play after interviewing nine female members of the armed forces.
As a piece of “verbatim theater,” the drama uses those women’s stories as told in their own words.
“We edit the words, but we don’t add to them,” McClendon said. “We don’t change their language.”
The drama, he said, “doesn’t make a political statement. You can come to your own conclusions after hearing these amazing, gripping, even sometimes funny stories. It never fails to bring tears to my eyes, even when I’m just reading the words on the page.”
“Fighting for Home,” he emphasizes, “isn’t ancient history; it’s now. This is about what members of the military contend with today.”
Marcella Kearns — an adjunct instructor of theater at Carthage who is directing the show — said women serving in today’s armed forces “are facing a very different time of waging wars. This isn’t World War I or World War II; people don’t know this history.”
After hearing these stories, Kearns, whose father served in the Air Force, said she’s most excited “hearing what these women have done with the skills they’ve built in the service. One woman helps businesses get better at what they do because she had been in a terrible situation and learned from it. Now she has a desire to make things better for others.”
“Not leaving someone behind is one of the core values of the armed forces,” Kearns added, “and this veteran wants to help make sure other people can do better. She feels a drive to do this after coming through her own trauma.”
Researching their roles
None of the Carthage students who are performing in the show have military experience, “but they all have relatives or someone they know who has served,” Kearns said. “They spent time learning basic military concepts — like enlisted soldiers vs. officers and active duty vs. reserves — during their research.”
The students’ research included talking with the women who were interviewed for the drama, either through Skype or email.
“They’re really buzzed about how extraordinary these women are,” Kearns said. “They all found role models among the women who shared their military stories.”
The women whose stories make up “Fighting for Home” come from all across the United States and from all five branches of the armed forces.
“We tried to get a balance,” McClendon said. “And everyone we talked to ended up in the show. We were never going to talk to someone and not use their story.”
McClendon hopes projects like “Fighting for Home” can help normalize the idea of women serving in the nation’s armed forces.
“Women make up 15 percent of the military and are doing 99 percent of the same jobs that men do,” he said. “There’s a lot of ignorance out there about this subject. We shouldn’t think twice about women serving in the upper military ranks.”
The stories, he added, “feature some jaw-dropping tales of abuse, but there are also stories of achievement and poignancy.”
Overall, he said, “Women have the right to defend their country, and we’re hoping to foster a dialogue that helps break down barriers to them doing so without being abused.”
If you go: Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 at Carthage's Wartburg Theatre. Tickets at $14 for adults, 410 for seniors, $8 for students can be purchased at carthage.edu/tickets.