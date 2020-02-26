"Fighting for Home" shares unknown stories of women in the military

After hearing these stories, Kearns, whose father served in the Air Force, said she’s most excited “hearing what these women have done with the skills they’ve built in the service. One woman helps businesses get better at what they do because she had been in a terrible situation and learned from it. Now she has a desire to make things better for others.”

“Not leaving someone behind is one of the core values of the armed forces,” Kearns added, “and this veteran wants to help make sure other people can do better. She feels a drive to do this after coming through her own trauma.”

Researching their roles

None of the Carthage students who are performing in the show have military experience, “but they all have relatives or someone they know who has served,” Kearns said. “They spent time learning basic military concepts — like enlisted soldiers vs. officers and active duty vs. reserves — during their research.”

The students’ research included talking with the women who were interviewed for the drama, either through Skype or email.

“They’re really buzzed about how extraordinary these women are,” Kearns said. “They all found role models among the women who shared their military stories.”