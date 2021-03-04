Final weekend for KUSD's "Pippin"; "Glass Menagerie" opening March 12 at UW-Parkside

The Kenosha Unified School District’s all-virtual theater season continues this weekend with the final three streaming performances of the musical “Pippin.”
The show can be streamed online at 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday (March 5-6) and 2 p.m. Sunday (March 7).
“Pippin” — performed at Bradford High School and directed by Holly Stanfield — is a 1972 musical. Bob Fosse directed the original Broadway production, and Ben Vereen won a Tony Award for his portrayal of the Leading Player.
The musical uses the premise of a mysterious performance troupe, led by the Leading Player, to tell the story of Pippin, a young prince searching for meaning and significance.
COVID-19 — with its social distancing and mask wearing requirements — has resulted in a school theater season like no other.
This season, all productions will be viewed as live streaming shows, with no in-person audiences. On stage, the students are wearing masks and must try to remain socially distanced while performing together.
That’s a lot of changes, but Holly Stanfield — a veteran Bradford theater teacher — prefers to keep a positive attitude.
Theater, Stanfield said, “is always meaningful — but even more so now.”
How to watch: Streaming performances of “Pippin” are 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. The cost is $13 for adults (per streaming device), $11 for senior citizens (55 and older) and $6 for students. To buy tickets online, go at www.kusd.edu/fine-arts-tickets.
Coming up at KUSD: The musical “Quilters,” streaming at 7:30 p.m. March 11-13 and 18-20.
‘Glass Menagerie’ opens March 12
The spring semester theater season at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside continues with “The Glass Menagerie” by Tennessee Williams, directed by Fabrice Conte-Williamson
Where: Live streamed from the Black Box Theatre
When: Friday-Sunday (March 12-14). Performances are 10 a.m. Friday, 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
About the show: “The Glass Menagerie” is a memory play that premiered in 1944 and catapulted Williams from obscurity to fame.
It tells the story of Amanda Wingfield, a faded, tragic remnant of Southern gentility who lives in poverty in a dingy St. Louis apartment with her son, Tom, and her daughter, Laura. Tom is driven nearly to distraction by his mother’s nagging and seeks escape in alcohol and the world of the movies. Laura also lives in her illusions. The crux of the action comes when Tom invites a friend for dinner. Jim is a nice man who is at once pounced upon by Amanda as a possible husband for Laura.
Virtual tickets are free and must be requested. Go to www.uwp.edu/therita/theatreperformances.cfm. Requests will be granted in the order they are received until the maximum number of virtual guests has been reached.