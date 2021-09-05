Fleeing Artists performing 'Hamlet'

“Hamlet” inspired many other writers and has been described as “the world’s most filmed story after Cinderella.” (Minus the glass slippers, of course.)

Often called "the greatest play in the English language," "Hamlet" truly lives up to the hype. Equal parts thriller, thought exercise and ghost story, at the start of the play the young prince Hamlet is tasked by his father's Ghost to slay his murderer: the new King, and his uncle, Claudius.

Hamlet uses all his wits and cunning to determine if his uncle is indeed the culprit, but Claudius isn’t about to let Hamlet squander his ill-gotten gains. Along with his trusted advisor Polonius, Claudius wastes no time in recruiting Hamlet’s friends and even family to keep Hamlet from the throne.

Full of swordplay, spirits and poetry, we are proud to perform “Hamlet” as part of our annual Summer Shakespeare series.

Running time: About 2 hours and 15 minutes, plus an intermission

Rated PG: For some scary imagery, acts of violence, live combat and references to death. Recommended for ages 10 and up.