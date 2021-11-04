Fleeing Artists theater season preview

The Fleeing Artists Theatre, founded in 2018 by Kenneth Montley, Kevin Duffy and Alex Metalsky, three alumni of the University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s theater program, continues its season:

"Master Harold ... And the Boys" by Athol Fugard, Nov. 19-21.

A three-person drama about Apartheid and dreams of a sunnier future, this intense-yet-hopeful 90 minute-play stars Montley, Kilian Collins and Germaje Ford. Directed by Montley and Alex Metalsky.

"A Christmas Carol," Dec. 16-19. Dickens' holiday classic is performed for the Christmas season.

"Failure: A Love Story," Feb. 11-13.

"Melancholy Play," April 29-May 1.

"Far Away," May 20-22.

The troupe also performs free outdoor shows in the summer season.

Metalsky explained that the name “Fleeing Artists” came “from an article we read that said people in the arts flee small cities for larger cities.” Instead of leaving Kenosha, he said, “we want this to become a place where the arts flourish.”

For more information, visit fleeingartists.org or check the troupe's Facebook page.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.