Fleeing Artists theater troupe performing 'God of Carnage'

The Fleeing Artists theater troupe closes out its third season with the black comedy “God of Carnage.”

As with so many things during this global pandemic, this production will look different.

It’s happening online only and can be viewed on the theater group’s YouTube Page.

Also, this is a digital staged reading of the play.

The play will be performed three times, at 6 p.m. April 23-25 and can be viewed on YouTube. It is free to watch.

Playwright Yasmina Reza’s four-character play concerns two sets of parents, who meet over dinner to discuss an incident between their children at school.

This production is directed by Moisés Diaz and staged managed by Kelsey Thomas. Kaila Bingen plays Veronica, with Rick Bingen as Michael, Paige Bourne as Annette and Ignacio Mercado as Alan.