Fleeing Artists theater troupe performing 'God of Carnage'

The Fleeing Artists theater troupe closes out its third season with the black comedy “God of Carnage.”
As with so many things during this global pandemic, this production will look different.
It’s happening online only and can be viewed on the theater group’s YouTube Page.
Also, this is a digital staged reading of the play.
The play will be performed three times, at 6 p.m. April 23-25 and can be viewed on YouTube. It is free to watch.
Playwright Yasmina Reza’s four-character play concerns two sets of parents, who meet over dinner to discuss an incident between their children at school.
This production is directed by Moisés Diaz and staged managed by Kelsey Thomas. Kaila Bingen plays Veronica, with Rick Bingen as Michael, Paige Bourne as Annette and Ignacio Mercado as Alan.
The play begins when Benjamin knocks out Henry’s two teeth with a stick after Henry refused to let him join his “gang.” Their parents meet to discuss the event. Benjamin’s parents, Alan and Annette, are a lawyer with an attachment to his phone and a woman whose “wealth management” involves spending money on shoes. Henry’s parents, Michael and Veronica, are a wholesaler with a sick mother and a novelist writing about Darfur.
The play begins with the customary niceties, desserts and small talk. But the evening takes a turn for the worse as the parents reveal dark secrets, switch sides and hurt each other.
All four parents try their best to be adults about the situation, but as the meeting wears on, they become increasingly childish themselves. Passive-aggression devolves into name-calling, destruction of property, threats of physical violence — and a surprising amount of vomit.
“God of Carnage” is a play regarding the breakdown of systemic formalities, leading people to wonder to what extent humans are willing to accept violence in all forms: physical, emotional, mental, social and otherwise.
Note: “God of Carnage” contains adult language, implied violence and references to alcohol.
While all performances are free, donations to the theater troupe can be made through PayPal. All revenue will support the troupe’s upcoming Summer Shakespeare program featuring live productions. For more information about the nonprofit theater, go the group’s Facebook page.